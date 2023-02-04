NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.54 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $109.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00010827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025140 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,513,687 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,513,687 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.43949092 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $129,270,192.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

