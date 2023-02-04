NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $109.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00010827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025140 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,513,687 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,513,687 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.43949092 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $129,270,192.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

