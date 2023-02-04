Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVC. StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $279,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

