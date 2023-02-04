National Bank Financial Lowers Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $8,650,000.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

