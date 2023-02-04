Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,492,000 after acquiring an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 154,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.