Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,266 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Medpace worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $236.08 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

