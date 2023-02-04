Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

