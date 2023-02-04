Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

