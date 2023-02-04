Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Monro Stock Down 0.8 %

Monro stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.