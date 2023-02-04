Monero (XMR) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $172.92 or 0.00738129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $48.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00423002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00103453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00594710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00185373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00201228 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,236,090 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.