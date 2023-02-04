Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

MOD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

