Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 12.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 82,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 61,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Missfresh Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Missfresh

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Missfresh by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Genesis Fortune Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Featured Articles

