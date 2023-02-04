Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67. The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.64.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

