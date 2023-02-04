Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 5.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Microwave Filter Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Microwave Filter

(Get Rating)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.