MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $372.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $284.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $522.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 889.79% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

