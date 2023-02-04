Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $62.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.