MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

