MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.26.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
