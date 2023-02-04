MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

