MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 48.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MetLife by 75.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MetLife by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

