Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.