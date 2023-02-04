Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.