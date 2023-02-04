Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

