Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.