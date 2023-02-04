Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Proem Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,793,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Shares of NOW stock opened at $472.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.51.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.