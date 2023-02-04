Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.58 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00011511 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $45.58 million and approximately $708,796.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,813,872 coins and its circulating supply is 16,881,463 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,807,873 with 16,879,386 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.78667164 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $632,383.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.