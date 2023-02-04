Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $4.15 million and $1.09 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 429.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

