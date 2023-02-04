Metahero Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $699,220.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

