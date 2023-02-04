Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $180.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

