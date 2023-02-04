Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on META. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

