Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

