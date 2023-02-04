Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY23 guidance to 6.80 to $6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,581,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.