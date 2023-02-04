MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Down 0.4%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.87. Approximately 177,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 85,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.46 million. Analysts forecast that MDA Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.