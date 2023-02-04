Mask Network Price Hits $5.07 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00021637 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $345.81 million and $245.16 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

