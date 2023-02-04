LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

