Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. 10,343,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,411,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

