LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $266.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $283.50 to $266.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.12. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after buying an additional 311,849 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.