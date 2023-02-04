Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.38 and its 200-day moving average is $232.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

