Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $144.06 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $144.06 million and $9.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,306,882 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.