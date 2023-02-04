Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $145.20 million and $9.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,288,048 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

