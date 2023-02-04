Lisk (LSK) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $144.66 million and $11.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,287,556 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

