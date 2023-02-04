Liquity USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $227.17 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,445,153 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

