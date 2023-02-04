Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 327,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares in the company, valued at $97,249,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,542 shares of company stock valued at $743,438 in the last three months. 30.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Liquidity Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

