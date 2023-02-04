Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 327,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,344. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $479.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,249,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,542 shares of company stock worth $743,438. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 684.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

