Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 5.5 %

LSPD stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

