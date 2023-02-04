Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Volume Hits $11.19 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,656.86 or 0.07076348 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $11.19 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00429123 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.54 or 0.29269505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00415227 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,044,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,036,428.55925524 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,642.95258554 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $11,101,532.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

