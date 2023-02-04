Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Trading Down 10.4 %

LESL traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $14.98. 6,068,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,846. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Insider Activity

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

