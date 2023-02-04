Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of FINMY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.
About Leonardo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.