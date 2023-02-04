Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FINMY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

