Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 397 ($4.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

