Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.04.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.