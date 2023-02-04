Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

